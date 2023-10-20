Western Advocate
Honour

Vale Boris Mileshkin, a dedicated doctor who made Bathurst home

Amy Rees
October 20 2023 - 6:00pm
Vale Boris Mileshkin, a dedicated doctor whose family made Bathurst home after fleeing Ukraine after the war between the USSR and Russia. Picture supplied
IT WAS escaping the war between the Soviet Union (USSR) and Russia in the early 1940s that led Boris Mileshkin to Bathurst.

