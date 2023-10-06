FOR some, it's about cheering on their favourite Supercars team, and for others, it's about an annual outing to catch up with friends.
But regardless of why they're at Mount Panorama, for everyone attending the 2023 Bathurst 1000 it's about having a great time.
One campsite of friends and family - who have been attending the Great Race for 17 years - are fully embracing the 60th anniversary of the Bathurst 1000, with everyone sporting 60s themed costumes on Saturday, October 7.
"We theme it up every year and just change it up a bit, being as it's the 60th anniversary, it's a 60s themed party," camper Anthony Scott said.
"Saturday's the day we dress up and have a bit of fun in 60s clothing and stuff. We'll walk around all day and get on the cans and have fun."
The group began making their way from Newcastle to Mount Panorama on the Sunday before Race Week, to start setting up nice and early.
With other members joining them shortly after.
Now, all of the caravans and tents are set-up together, with flags flying high and Holden memorabilia hanging up.
Though this year, being the first a Holden team hasn't competed in the main event, the campers from Newcastle will be cheering on the Chevrolets.
But at the end of the day, Mr Scott said the experience of Race Week is more about making memories and having fun with friends.
"It's not about the races, it's coming to meet up with friends and have a party for a week," he said.
Another group of Holden fans who have gone all out for the 60th Bathurst 1000 celebrations, are sisters Serena Whiteman and Nyssa Helsby.
The ladies were enjoying the festivities at The Mount on day one of the on-track action, decked out in their racing colour outfits.
While making the trip to Bathurst from Bundaberg and Brisbane, the family are originally from New Zealand, and will be cheering for Kiwi drivers Richie Stanaway and Andre Heingartner, all while enjoying their fourth Bathurst 1000 experience.
"We love the atmosphere and just seeing what people dress up in a do," Ms Whiteman said.
"And you can bump into the drivers and they're all friendly and they have a chat with you."
The Supercars fans are looking forward to Sunday, October 8, when the green flag waves and the 60th Bathurst 1000 gets underway.
