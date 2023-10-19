A MAN who was growing cannabis plants in a caravan told police he was doing it because he couldn't get a medical script, a court has heard.
Zac Dylan Cocorelis, 36, of Greville Place, Kelso entered a written plea of guilty that was tendered in Bathurst Local Court on October 4, 2023 to cultivating a prohibited plant.
Court documents state police went to Cocorelis' home in Kelso about 6.30pm on June 28, 2023 after they got a call from a man.
Cocorelis agreed to let police do a search of his property, only for the officers to find a hydroponic cannabis set up in his caravan.
The court heard there were two large and two small cannabis plants with a portable heater, fan and heating lamps.
There was also a water pump and filter system with tubes running to each pot.
Cocorelis told police he decided to grow his own plants after he was deemed ineligible for medical marijuana.
The plants were seized by police, who also dismantled the hydroponic setup.
Magistrate Fiona Toose accepted Cocorelis' written plea of guilty in open court, and noted he was absent from proceedings.
Cocorelis was convicted and fined $1000 for the charge.
