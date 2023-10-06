THERE'S not long to go until the start of the 2023 Great Race at Mount Panorama, and already there's been some great action on track.
A field of 56 drivers is set to contest the Bathurst 1000 on Sunday, October 8 in what will be the 60th running of the 1000-kilometre race.
Drivers as young as 18 years old will be up against legends of the sport in Craig Lowndes and Garth Tander, all hoping to be standing on the top step of the podium when the 161-lap race concludes.
But the mountain can be as cruel as it can be kind, and with every success comes many more tales of heartbreak.
There have been some drivers who have been racing in the Bathurst 1000 for two decades and never managed to win, falling just short on more than one occasion.
We've taken a look at this year's Bathurst hopefuls and put together 10 questions to test your knowledge of the 2023 field.
Let us know how you went.
