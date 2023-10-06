THE long weekend was an opportunity for some of the Panorama Platypi team to rest up after a big Western Women's Rugby League opens win.
But for others it was a chance to test themselves at a high level of football.
Panorama travel to face rivals Orange Vipers in the second round of the competition this Saturday at Pride Park with several members of their squad coming in fresh off some impressive showings last weekend.
One of those highlights was Cheynoah Amone and Molly Kennedy winning the women's Koori Knockout with the Newcastle Yowies team in a golden point thriller.
Sadly for the Platypi they won't have star recruit Amone on hand for this Saturday's game but Kennedy will be ready to rip in for Panorama for the first time this season.
Coach Grimshaw said it's great to see some of his Platypi squad playing at big tournaments.
"That was a great experience for Cheynoah and Molly. It's a really big privilege for them to play in that game, and to come away with a win is even better," he said.
"We also had two of our other girls, Tiana Anderson and Sarah Colman, playing representative footy [at the Australian Rugby Shield].
"Playing at those events is so good for the girls and it's a really good thing for Bathurst."
The Anderson and Colman duo were two of the best on ground for the Platypi in their massive round one 60-10 win over Castlereagh and they will be keen to build on that effort.
Colman, in her first game as captain, scored a hat-trick.
Grimshaw said the aim is to now create momentum after the early break.
"It feels like it's been a long wait but that's it from now on, it's all go from here," he said.
"We just want to keep building. We've had limited preparation this week but that was also the case in week one before we played Castlereagh but we played pretty well."
The only other Platypi side to win their round one game was the under 12s team.
Panorama's 14s, 16s and 18s will aim to open their accounts when the action in Orange kicks-off from 9.30am.
