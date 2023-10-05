EREBUS Motorsport reigned supreme at Mount Panorama on Thursday as David Russell topped the timesheets during the day's co-driver practice session.
Russell's time of 2:05.682 in the #99 Erebus Camaro put him well clear of nearest challengers Garth Tander (+0.652) and Richie Stanaway (+0.701).
His success followed Will Brown's first place effort in practice one behind the wheel of the #9 Erebus car.
The best time in the early moments of the session belonged to Richie Stanaway with a 2:06.384.
Right on the 10 minute mark Dean Fiore beached his car on the final corner when he locked up on the entry and put his car into the tyre wall, which brought out the red flag.
Russell edged ahead of Stanaway after the resumption of racing with a 2:06.378 lap.
It was an all-Camaro top five for a 10-minute period when Stanaway, Zane Goddard, Jamie Whincup and Jack Perkins trailed Russell.
Dick Johnson Racing's Tony D'Alberto broke that stranglehold by jumping up into fifth with a little over 15 minutes left in the session.
Russell then made a significant improvement on his best mark by recording a 2:05.682 lap.
Defending Bathurst 1000 champion Tander, driving the Grove Racing Mustang, survived a scary moment on the entry to The Esses but was able to guide the car safely onto the track again.
Tander bounced back on the next lap in style by jumping up to third on the standings and then improved to second.
However, no-one was getting near Russell's effort.
One of the surprise packets of the session was the Dick Johnson Racing wildcard entry of Kai Allen, who put in a great final lap to finish fourth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.