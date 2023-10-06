Action will begin to heat up on the track come Saturday, with major practice and qualifying sessions, before the main race gets underway on Sunday morning.
A massive crowd is expected over the two days, so make sure you plan ahead to avoid traffic, so you don't miss the action on the track.
A driver that is expected to perform well is Shane van Gisbergen, who won last year's Bathurst 1000.
He won it alongside Garth Tander last year, but this year he's partnered with fellow Kiwi Richie Stanaway.
But it's actually Brodie Kostecki that enters the Great Race as the bookies' favourite, thanks mainly to his impressive Supercars campaign so far, the 25-year-old having won six races including all three at the Bend SuperSprint in August.
Kostecki is partnered with David Russell, the duo having raced together in the last two Bathurst 1000s, which included a third place podium in 2021.
Broc Feeney won the most recent race at Melbourne's Sandown 500 last month and he's currently third in the overall Supercars standing.
He's partnered with four-time Bathurst 1000 champion Jamie Whincup, his last coming in 2012.
Will Brown will be another one to watch.
He's won four races in Supercars this season and he's partnered with veteran Jack Perkins, who's set to feature in his 18th Bathurst 1000.
Tander and David Reynolds were quite quick in practice on Thursday and have both won the Bathurst 1000 before, the former in 2000, 2009, 2011, 2020 and 2022 and the latter in 2017.
Is fan favourite Craig Lowndes a chance to draw within one of Peter Brock's record at Mount Panorama?
Well he's partnered up with 23-year-old Zane Goddard, who is yet to finish the Bathurst 1000 in three previous attempts.
It's not all about the Bathurst 1000, because there's a number of support categories that'll be hitting the track on Saturday and Sunday.
And there's even a few Bathurst connections, with native Brad Shiels competing in the Sports Sedans and Bathurst-based Anderson Motorsport having leading driver Zak Best behind the wheel in the Super2 Championship.
Amanda Pratt - Townsville - Bathurst 1000
It looks like this weekend will see fairly pleasant daytime temperatures, although overnight temperatures will drop.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Saturday is forecast to be partly cloudy, with winds east to southeasterly 15 to 25 km/h.
The maximum temperature is forecast to be 18, with the mercury to drop to three degrees.
On Sunday, conditions will remain partly cloudy, with winds east to northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light during the day.
The temperature is forecast to hit a high of 20 and a low of two.
There's very little chance of rain across both days.
Delays are expected on major roads approaching Bathurst including the M4 Motorway, Great Western Highway and Bells Line of Road from Sydney, Mitchell Highway from Orange, Mid Western Highway from Cowra and Castlereagh Highway from Mudgee.
Traffic controllers will be on-site on local roads to manage access to and from the Mount Panorama precinct.
Motorists should allow plenty of extra travel time over the weekend and expect delays on Monday, October 9, as fans head home from Bathurst.
