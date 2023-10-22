Western Advocate
Carly Ann Griffiths pleads guilty in Bathurst Court to assault

By Court Reporter
October 22 2023 - 2:00pm
A WOMAN who dobbed herself into police after she hit a man with a television remote has been told by a magistrate to put an end to her violence.

