A WOMAN who dobbed herself into police after she hit a man with a television remote has been told by a magistrate to put an end to her violence.
Carly Ann Griffiths, 38, of Fish Parade, Gormans Hill was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 4, 2023 after she pleaded guilty to common assault.
Court documents state Griffiths was at a home in Bathurst about 7.30am on August 21 when she saw text messages between a man and another woman.
Griffiths used her phone to take photos of the messages from the victim's phone before she confronted him.
It was at this point she hit the victim twice with a television remote over the back of his head.
The court heard after the victim was asked to leave, he took Griffiths' phone.
Griffiths later went to a home in Kelso, where she called the victim to ask for his phone's passcode.
"(Expletive) really going to kick off if you go to the police," she said.
Griffiths went to Bathurst Police Station around 12.40pm to report the incident.
"I hit him on his head. I don't care if I get charged with that," Griffiths told officers.
Several hours later the victim went to the police station and said there had been no altercation, but admitted that Griffiths had confronted him about text messages.
A "highly agitated, verbally aggressive and erratic" Griffiths was arrested by police on August 22 for the assault.
While in police custody, she said she couldn't recall her previous conversation with officers and denied one having taken place.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court his client was "provoked" at the time, and placed the assault towards the lower end of severity.
Mr Kuan then said Griffiths - who "aspires to work in aged care" - had the potential to be rehabilitated, despite having previous assault charges on her record.
"You have a history of acting out in violence. It needs to stop," Magistrate Fiona Toose said to Griffiths.
"All this has done has landed you in court."
Griffiths was convicted and placed on a 12-month conditional release order.
