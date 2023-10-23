A HORRIFYING crash that left a man and his passenger with broken bones has told a court, through his solicitor, that he is consumed by guilt.
Paul Allan Burge of Sofala Road, Wattle Flat was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 4, 2023 after he previously pleaded guilty to negligent driving.
The 52-year-old was driving a white Holden ute with a passenger between 6pm and 8.30pm on August 16, 2022 along Limekilns Road in Bathurst when he lost control of the vehicle, court papers said.
The vehicle crashed into a tree, which caused the front of the car to push inwards and hit the men.
A nearby resident ran to the vehicle and called emergency services, who arrived a short time later.
The passenger suffered head injuries while both of his arms were broken.
Burge's knee patella was broken into two pieces and was protruding from the skin. He also had head lacerations.
"All I remember is going around a bend and seeing the tree coming at us and waking up shortly after," Burge told police.
As a result of the crash, the passenger has permanent damage to one of his hands, while Burge no longer has full function of one of his knees.
Solicitor James Horsburgh told the court his client had suffered a number of ways from the crash, not only through his own injuries but also with the guilt of injuring his passenger.
"He is unclear what happened, he can only recollect going around a corner and then hitting the tree ... He feels a lot of guilt," Mr Horsburgh said.
Magistrate Fiona Toose said it was a case of Burge not driving to the conditions on the night, given there was no suggestion of speeding.
"This has no doubt shaken you to the core," Ms Toose said.
Burge was placed on a conditional release order (without conviction) for two years.
