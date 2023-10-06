THE decision to chase a bit of extra hockey in the nation's capital has opened the door to a major opportunity for Bathurst's Fletcher Norris.
The former St Pat's player, currently living in Sydney, will be a part of the Canberra Chill squad for this year's Hockey One campaign, which gets underway for the team this Saturday in Perth.
Norris will have a chance to test himself in Australia's top level domestic competition this summer, which was an opportunity that wasn't really on his radar earlier this year.
Norris was playing hockey with Sydney club Ryde before he and housemate Koby Johnstone, from Parkes, were on the hunt for any extra match time they could get their hands on.
That started an unexpected path towards the nation's biggest hockey competition.
"It was a bit of a shock. We were just looking for another game to play on the weekend. My housemate's godfather is a coach down in Canberra so he said if we wanted a game we could come down," Norris said.
"We played a couple of games every now and then. We'd play in Sydney on Saturdays but if there was a Friday or Sunday game we'd go down for those ones.
"Then they asked if we wanted to play in an all star game, and from that they picked the Canberra Chill squad. We've been training with them for a fair few weeks now.
"We got our jerseys on Wednesday during a big presentation night and just seeing your name on the back of the shirt is a really cool thing."
Norris and Johnstone survived the final cut from the 30-man extended squad to the final group of 22 players.
However, neither of the pair were selected for the team of 15 to take on the Thundersticks for round one.
That's a decision that's driven the Central West pair to continue working hard in pursuit of their Hockey One debut.
"Playing in [Hockey One] was something I thought could be possible but the [NSW] Pride team is so stacked, so it wasn't something I thought would happen this early," Norris said.
"Playing with Koby makes it a lot more doable and we've been doing everything together. Now that the tournament's started we're heading down twice a week for training, looking to get selection.
"The best thing is the coach said that they're going to pick on form, it doesn't matter who you are."
Norris is one of several Bathurst talents lining up in the competition this year.
Tamsin Bunt also lines up for the Chill this year and will take part in the opening round while Hannah Kable gets a run with defending champions NSW Pride.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.