Drivers make feelings known on parity issue ahead of Bathurst 1000

WHILE battles continue to rage on the Mount Panorama circuit there's another fight happening off the track which is refusing to die down.
Controversy continues to overshadow the build up to this Sunday's Bathurst 1000 after Supercars announced on Thursday that Ford's request for a parity adjustment had been denied.
Supercars stated that since the trigger for a adjustment had not been met it meant that consent from all teams was needed to make a change, and such consent had not been reached.
It was news that disappointed both Mustang fans and drivers.
On Thursday Tickford Racing teammates James Courtney and Cameron Waters let their frustrations be known in a creative manner, with the pair producing a video for social media.
In the clip Courtney sports a cap with a large rear wing before Waters gives him a new one with a short wing and a clipped visor, proclaiming that the parity changes had been denied.
Grove Racing's Garth Tander, who enters this Sunday's race as the defending champion alongside full-time driver David Reynolds, went a step further and suggested Camaro drivers were 'sandbagging' - running practice sessions with higher fuel loads to slow the car.
"We're going to do exactly what we did at Sandown, and that's focus on our own performance," Tander said, when asked about Ford's request being denied.
"We want to focus on making our car as good as it can be."
He simply stated "It's Thursday" when asked if his second placing in practice two helped to alleviate fears, but then added to that response.
"I think there's a few of a particular brand of car that are running very, very heavy at the moment," he said.
Parity wasn't the only talking point over the first two days of the Bathurst 1000 round.
Tickford Racing team principal Tim Edwards cited rubber debris as a potential issue after Zak Best's car came back to pit lane in the third practice session with a destroyed belt.
Edwards said the larger marbles on the track, caused by this year's soft tyre compound, were the likely reason for the damage.
"The front belt of the engine just shredded itself," he said on the broadcast.
"When a ball of rubber goes in there the whole front of the engine's exposed."
Full-time driver for Grove Racing's other entry, Matt Payne, ended up topping the third practice session on Friday morning with a time of 2:05.2855.
Drivers had off-track moments as they continued to get to grips with handling the new Gen3 machinery around the Mount.
Defending Bathurst champion Shane van Gisbergen ran long at the Chase, Zane Goddard went into the Skyline sand trap at high speed but was able to rejoin the track without issue and James Moffat had a serious wobble of the rear end on the same corner.
The other hairy moment of the session was Chaz Mostert making a slight touch of the wall at Forrests Elbow.
Zak Best's Tickford Racing entry brought out the red flag when it was stranded on Conrod Straight with engine issues.
Grove were once again one top early in practice session four when Reynolds laid down a 2:06.521 lap.
However, just as they did in Thursday's practice sessions, Erebus Racing then swept in and jumped to the top when Brodie Kostecki produced a 2:05.617 lap.
Kostecki then smashed that time at the end of the session with a 2:05.121.
