Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Drivers make feelings known on parity issue ahead of Bathurst 1000

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated October 6 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHILE battles continue to rage on the Mount Panorama circuit there's another fight happening off the track which is refusing to die down.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.