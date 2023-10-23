RUSHING to work for a forgotten shift after drinking some beers has cost a 54-year-old man his licence.
Don Bomal Dananjaya Jayasinghe of Keystone Rise, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 4, 2023 to mid-range drink-driving.
Court documents state police were doing stationary breath tests on Stewart Street in Bathurst about 9.30pm on August 31 when they stopped Jayasinghe.
Jayasinghe, who was behind the wheel of a SUV, was asked for his driver's licence before he was subject to an alcohol breath test.
The court heard Jayasinghe tested positive for alcohol and told police he only had two beers earlier that night.
Jayasinghe - who had bloodshot eyes - was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in custody, he gave a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.105.
The court heard through Jayasinghe's solicitor Shane Cunningham that he worked three nights in a row and was winding down with beers as he cooked dinner.
"He rushed to get ready for work and was then stopped by police," Mr Cunningham said.
Mr Cunningham said Jayasinghe had lost his jobs as a result of the PCA charge, and had been living off his partner's income.
But, Magistrate Fiona Toose said she could not ignore Jayasinghe's alcohol reading, despite his "excellent" driving record.
"This was a lethal combination [alcohol, tiredness and driving]. It's probably quite fortunate the RBT pulled you in," Ms Toose said to Jayasinghe.
Jayasinghe was convicted, fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for three months.
Once the disqualification period is complete, Jayasinghe must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
