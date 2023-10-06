KANGAROOS and other wildlife continue to be a concern ahead of Sunday's Bathurst 1000, with councillor Warren Aubin saying the temporary fences aren't enough to eliminate the risk.
Adding to his concern is the growing number of kangaroos that have been spotted in suburbia in recent times, thought to be linked to new housing developments that are displacing the animals.
"Driving around suburban areas, there's kangaroos in places where we haven't seen them before," Cr Aubin said.
"I was mowing my grass the other day and one bounced down the road at my place, which I've never, ever seen a kangaroo at in my life, and it was actually on the road.
"They are everywhere."
Mount Panorama itself is known to be home to many kangaroos and there are concerns they could venture onto the circuit over the Bathurst 1000 event, which enters its third day on Saturday, October 7.
There have been direct hits and numerous near-misses in previous 1000s, as well as at other motor sport events.
At the 2004 Great Race, Jim Richards hit a kangaroo at speed in the approach to The Cutting, and in 2013, the day was over after just 20 laps for Todd Kelly and David Russell when the latter collided with a kangaroo in almost the same spot.
The 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour event was also affected by kangaroos, with one spotted in pit lane on the first day, and multiple kangaroos entering the track right in front of the field during a practice session the next day.
Cr Aubin said contact between a fast car and a kangaroo could spell disaster.
"I know there is measures in place with fences and people standing on guard, that sort of thing, but it still worries me a lot that we could still have one of them get out on the track and it could have serious consequences," he said.
That's why he thinks Bathurst Regional Council needs to invest in more permanent fencing around the entire Mount Panorama circuit.
He said it would not only protect drivers at every race meeting, but would save them money in the long run on temporary fencing costs.
"We really need to plan something to actually roo-proof the whole track," Cr Aubin said.
"It's the only way we can go into a major race meeting, or any racing meeting, and hand-on-heart say that there's no way that an animal can get on the track.
"It's a big call, it's a big expense, but I think it's something that has to be put into a master plan and actually enacted on."
He doesn't want to see anything happen that could deter drivers and event organisers away from Mount Panorama, knowing it is an enormous economic driver for the city.
"Most businesses do get benefits from the crowds that come to the city and if that was taken away, I don't know where Bathurst would be on the map," he said.
"We'd be a ghost town, so it's quite important that we look at it again."
