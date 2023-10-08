THE HSC is set to get underway on Wednesday, but before the students sit their exams, it's time to throw it back to their kindergarten photos.
Each and every year, the Western Advocate runs its Big Steps for Tiny Feet feature, which is full of kindergarten photos from the year.
It was back in 2011 when this year's HSC cohort begun their schooling, so we've put together a massive gallery of all the kindergarten photos from that year.
Do you recognise any faces?
Are you featured in the gallery?
We wish all HSC students the best with their exams.
