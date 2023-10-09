Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

FLASHBACK: Before they sit the HSC, check out their kindergarten photos from 2011

Updated October 9 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE HSC is set to get underway on Wednesday, but before the students sit their exams, it's time to throw it back to their kindergarten photos.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.