HE'S desperate to add a National Sport Sedan Series race win at Mount Panorama to his resume, but on Friday Bathurst driver Brad Shiels had to settle for making jokes about his terrible run of bad luck.
While Shiels has previously clocked the fastest ever Radical SR3 lap around his home circuit and won Production Sports Cars races here in a Porsche, when it comes to tackling the Mount in a 1974 Fiat 124 Coupe it has been a different story.
Time and time again when Shiels has been poised for glory in the Fiat, he has instead been left to think about what could have been.
"I must've hit a black cat, it probably happened a few years ago, I must've hit a whole family of them I reckon," he joked.
"I don't know what it is here. We had a good start to the weekend, but something always pops up."
It was a gear problem which popped up on Friday morning as Shiels was moments away from starting race one of the National Sports Sedan Series round at the Mount as part of the Bathurst 1000 support program.
Instead of making a charge from the front row thanks to qualifying in second on Thursday afternoon, his race was over before it even began.
"It would go up gears but it wouldn't go back down, so I was stuck in third gear. It would've caused carnage if I stayed out there, so I had to come in," Shiels said.
"It's only something really minor, it's something electrical or something, it's just one of those silly problems. It's bloody annoying, but it is what it is."
It wasn't the first time Shiels and his J.S Racing crew had felt disappointment either.
In May last year at Mount Panorama when driving in the Combined Sedans Bathurst 12 Hour support category, victory remained elusive even though Shiels clocked some scorching lap times.
He led race one until a mechanical issue halted his run, then in race three as he picked his way through the field and was on target for a category lap record, a tyre popped off its rim.
Earlier this year when racing the Fiat in a support category on the Bathurst 12 Hour card, Shiels again showcased his skills on the slopes of the iconic circuit but came up empty-handed.
He made up an incredible 47 spots in the space of eight laps - two of which were run under yellow flag conditions - as he surged towards a podium finish. However, an over-heating issue ended his impressive charge in the Fiat.
This week Shiels is back at the Mount on the hunt for a podium in the red pocket-rocket once more. But thus far, his Bathurst hoodoo remains.
He qualified in second on Thursday afternoon, with only reigning series champion Jordan Caruso managing a faster lap behind the wheel of a 2008 Audi A4.
While Shiels' best lap - a 2:05.2019 - surprised him, he knew he could have gone even quicker.
"I was on for what would have definitely been a 2:04, but I got baulked by a car right across the top in the worst spot, so that cost me heaps of time," he explained.
"I still did a 2:05.2, I'm blown away with that, but it was frustrating because it should have been a four. I never would've thought we'd be that fast.
"Then next lap the car just cut out on me out of nowhere, it was so frustrating."
The J.S Racing crew worked through until 2am Friday morning to fix the clutch issue which ended Shiels' qualifying session. The entire team were full of hope as the Fiat rolled out for race one.
But as the green light for the rolling start was given, Shiels was crawling up pit lane rather than vying for the lead.
That also meant Shiels was relegated the rear of the grid for the start of race two.
He still showed why he is a driver to respect as he improved 17 spots to place sixth, but it could have been even better were it not for a pair of safety car periods.
Shiels made a brilliant start, jumping up 12 spots as he climbed up Mountain Straight. By the time he'd completed his first lap he was in 10th, but that was to be just one of two he got under racing condition.
Being a timed race, he finished it under yellow flag conditions.
Part of the reason why Shiels' latest drama at Bathurst is so frustrating is because of what he has done behind the wheel of the Fiat in the NSW Sports Sedans Series.
Shiels' run in that state series has been so dominant that he has been crowned outright and division one champion with one round of the championship still remaining. It adds to his 2021 crown.
"That was awesome to get the state championship back again, that was really cool. There's still one more round to go and I've already wrapped it up, which is lucky because the last round is on the same weekend as the Gold Coast when we're going to race in this [national series]," he said.
"If I hadn't won the state championship I wouldn't have been able to go up to the Gold Coast and race up there and have fun."
Shiels will have one more shot to reverse his fortunes at Bathurst in the Fiat, with the third National Sports Sedans race set for 11.15am Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.