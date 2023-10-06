Western Advocate
Brad Shiels misses out on opening race of National Sport Sedan Series round at Bathurst with mechanical issue

By Anya Whitelaw
October 6 2023 - 2:00pm
HE'S desperate to add a National Sport Sedan Series race win at Mount Panorama to his resume, but on Friday Bathurst driver Brad Shiels had to settle for making jokes about his terrible run of bad luck.

