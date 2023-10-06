Only constant at council has been change

THE revolving door at the Russell Street council chambers is not showing any signs of slowing after the latest change at the top for our city.
When Robert "Stumpy" Taylor lost the mayoral position to long-time councillor Jess Jennings late last month, it marked the third time the robes had been handed over in just more than two years.
Cr Jennings is, in fact, Bathurst's eighth mayor in 12 years - a period that began with Greg Westman's one-year term that kicked off in September 2011 and which incorporated Gary Rush's three-and-a-half-year reign from September 2013.
Down the road, meanwhile, John Davis' 12 years as Orange mayor (in two periods) and Reg Kidd's more than 30 years on Orange Council and his four consecutive years as that city's mayor look like periods of uncommon stability in comparison.
Further down the road, Ken Keith's 17 years as Parkes mayor looks positively Robert Menzies-esque.
Longevity in a mayoral job isn't a guarantee of achievement and good decision-making, of course, but it surely must help when it comes to long-term planning.
Each of Bathurst's mayors of the past decade brought skills and interests to the job, but the point is that all of those skills and interests were different.
Some of our mayors have been more inward-looking than outward; some have been the opposite. Some have been openly enthusiastic about the city's robust population growth; some less so.
Bathurst has faced a number of challenges in the past decade - from drought to flooding to questions about urban sprawl to council's financial stability - and it's hard to ignore the sense that they are challenges that would have benefited from a consistent, unbroken, years-long view.
Would the former TAFE building in William Street - which came into council's ownership six mayors ago - now be a community asset of some sort if it had been blessed with the one person to shepherd it to some sort of conclusion?
We'll never know, of course.
What we do know is that, as Cr Jennings begins his mayoral stint, we should all wish him well in his time at the top. Our mayor's success - or otherwise - is the city's success.
Cr Jennings has had a number of years to observe others doing the job and, presumably, to come to conclusions about how he feels he could do it better.
He now has the opportunity to put theory into practice. Cr Jennings, your time starts now.
