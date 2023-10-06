A SECOND house has come up for sale on Mount Panorama as hoards of drivers, racing teams and fans crowd the city for the Bathurst 1000.
Bestwick Real Estate has just listed the property at 402 Conrod Straight, one of the most private homes on the mountain that also boasts great access to the race track and views of the wider Bathurst area.
The current owners have held the property for around 20 years, but are ready to let it go as their lives take them in a different direction.
Hidden off to the side of Forrest's Elbow, this property offers two houses, multiple sheds and a swimming pool, all on 13 acres of highly-sought-after land.
But it's the views, particularly for motor sport enthusiasts, that listing agent Mitchell Bestwick said sets it apart.
"The unique part about this residence is it's located at the top of Conrod Straight, which creates, one, an amazing view, but also allows for people to have access to a private residents' section on Forrest's Elbow, which sees a lot more action than just cars going super fast, and it also allows you to have privacy and escape away from the event if you've had enough," he said.
"It has the best of both worlds: track access and privacy."
The property used to be the Mount Panorama manager's residence, but has since been used as a private residence.
The main residence is a four bedroom home, while the secondary house has two bedrooms.
The owners chose to retain the original features of the main home.
"It's completely original," Mr Bestwick said.
"Me personally, I find that very enjoyable and exciting because you're going back in time into a real cool residence, but it allows you to be able to put your touch on it."
However, for those who are after something different, he said there is development potential to remove the existing homes and build something to your own specifications.
"This would give you the blank canvas, a beautiful northern aspect and it's got the views of the city lights as well as the Mount Panorama region," he said.
The property is set to go to auction in mid November, 2023, but a date has not yet been locked in.
There is no price attached, but Mr Bestwick said it would be less than the other place currently for sale on Mount Panorama, 457 Conrod Straight, which has an price guide of $5 million.
Anyone looking to find out more information can text "402Conrod" to 0488 844 557.
