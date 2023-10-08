Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says he won't be voting yes to Voice

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated October 8 2023 - 12:48pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says he has concerns about the referendum. File picture.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole says he has concerns about the referendum. File picture.

STATE member Paul Toole says he will not be voting yes in what he describes as a "divisive and dividing" Voice to Parliament referendum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.