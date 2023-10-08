STATE member Paul Toole says he will not be voting yes in what he describes as a "divisive and dividing" Voice to Parliament referendum.
He also says his office was receiving "abusive and aggressive" emails about his stance on the issue before he'd even made up his mind about how he felt.
While Bathurst's federal MP Andrew Gee remains an enthusiastic supporter of the Voice - having cited it as one of his reasons for leaving the National Party late last year - Mr Toole says he has a number of reservations.
"I support people having a fair go and a fair say [by voting how they choose in the referendum], but I feel as though there are a number of issues that remain with this entire referendum that's been put forward across this country," he said.
"I've heard the opinions of local Indigenous elders who have actually shared their concerns and have actually said this Voice will not address the core issues that their communities are facing.
"I've also heard them say locally that they have not been a part of the Uluru Statement that was developed.
"And I think that's concerning when we have local Indigenous people that are raising serious concerns in relation to what is being put forward."
Mr Toole said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - who in March announced the question that Australians would be asked in the Voice to Parliament referendum - "looks like he's just throwing that much money at it that he's trying to buy people's votes".
"He's trying to buy the referendum rather than actually providing all facts on the table for everyone to see," Mr Toole said.
"Regardless of an individual's stance, this has actually been very divisive for our country.
"This has been very divisive in our local community.
"I've heard, and seen, people be aggressive to one another on this issue.
"I've had people who even emailed my office, before I'd even stated how I was going to vote, being abusive and aggressive.
"I've heard of reports of this abuse even this week down at the polling places.
"And therefore, to me, I clearly cannot support something that is so divisive and dividing in our community."
Mr Toole said there was an obvious alternative to changing the constitution to incorporate the Voice to Parliament.
"At the end of the day, if this was such a good thing, there was a very simple solution that the government could have done and that would have been to legislate it, run it as a trial for the next two years, to see how it goes, before it was introduced into the constitution.
"Then the public would have seen and had all questions answered as to exactly how this thing was going to work."
Bathurst for Yes has held a number of events in the city in recent months to present the case for the change to the constitution.
At a community forum held at Panthers Bathurst in September, constitutional lawyer Dr Shireen Morris said the referendum was not about Labor or Liberal or left or right but "about right and wrong".
"It's time to say yes to recognise Indigenous peoples in the constitution by giving them an advisory Voice in their own affairs," she said.
The other speaker at the community forum, Alisha Agland, youth ambassador for the Uluru Statement Dialogues, told the audience that the Voice "will empower my community to shape policies that directly impact them and help bridge the inequality gap".
"The existing statistics clearly demonstrate that the current approach is ineffective. We must embrace something different, and the Voice referendum offers us that opportunity," she said.
Mr Gee, meanwhile, had some strong words about the Liberals and Nationals' approach to the debate over the Voice when he appeared at the Garma Festival in Arnhem Land in August.
The Calare MP was quoted as saying at the festival that if "the conservative side of politics thinks that opposing the Voice in the way that they are... labelling it Orwellian or saying that it will re-racialise Australia ... if people think that is the way to political salvation, they have rocks in their head".
He also told the ABC's Radio National Breakfast that if conservatives think their opposition to the Voice is the pathway to victory, it "is a bankrupt hope".
