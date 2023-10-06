ANDERSON Motorsport's Zak Best has marginally extended his lead in the Super2 Championship following a runner-up finish in the opening race of the Mount Panorama round on Friday.
Best enjoyed a great battle with Aaron Love throughout much of the 18-lap event but was content to take a zero risk approach to the race, knowing that championship rival Kai Allen was further back in the field.
Allen recovered from a poor start to his race to finish third but Best's superior result pushed the gap between the pair in the Super2 Championship out by another 11 points (1089 to 1047).
It's a great result for Best and the Bathurst-based team, with team owner Mick Anderson not having a bad word to say about how things played out.
"It was a pretty uneventful race for us, which is always a good thing," he said.
"We had good speed. We had a full fuel load at the start of the race and we were coaching Zak into it as we waited for his tyres to come up.
"Love was in front of us and not in the championship fight so we just had to play it smart. While you want to win every race it was nice to just pick up the points and extend the championship lead."
Best couldn't have asked for a better start as he bolted clear of the field while his championship rival Allen struggled.
Aaron Love leapt into second place while Allen found himself back in sixth on the run up Mountain Straight.
There was drama further back in the pack when Ryan Wood sustained damage to his car and drifted dangerously backwards through the field as turn two approached.
Zane Morse was left with nowhere to go when the traffic slowed in front of him and crashed into the outside wall, though he was able to guide the car back to pit lane and avoided bringing out a safety car.
Best started to sustain seriously pressure from behind through Love and it eventually took its took.
On the approach to the Chase on lap four Best locked up the right front and ran off track, allowing Love to take the lead.
Best's eyes lit up on lap seven when Love ran very wide on Forrests Elbow and narrowly avoided the wall, bringing the gap between the two front runners down to one second.
At the halfway point the race had turned into a pure duel, as Love and Best sat six seconds clear of Cooper Murray in third.
Best couldn't make any further inroads on Love and watched the gap hover around the one second mark for the remainder of the race.
Cooper Murray crashed on the penultimate lap, burying his car in the tyre wall at Griffins Bend and forcing the race to finish under a safety car.
The misfortune for Wood and Murray in race one has put them more than 170 points behind in the championship battle.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.