CREATING fake accounts on social media in a drug-induced obsession with a woman has landed a man behind bars for the first time.
Ryan Hammond of Fish Parade, Gormans Hill was sentenced to six months jail after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court to seven counts of contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) and stalking.
Court documents state the victim - who was named as a protected person in an AVO against the 27-year-old - got a friend request on Snapchat from a fake account.
The victim then began to get messages from the account named 'John Doe' around 11pm on June 21, who she later discovered was Hammond.
"Can we talk? I'm so scared to do this right now but I'm hoping you will talk one last time," Hammond wrote.
After back and forth texting, the victim blocked profile.
Four days later Hammond created a second Snapchat account under the name 'Billy Sing' and continued to send messages to the victim.
"It's just me ... I'm only asking if it was because of how I acted," he wrote.
The victim blocked the account before she got more messages from Hammond, under the name 'Lost Soul'.
"Can we forget the AVO for a moment please I just need help with this one and I trust you...," Hammond wrote.
The court heard Hammond continued to create fake Snapchat accounts to contact the victim a further four times.
The victim also got text messages from Hammond sent from a relative's phone number.
Court documents said the victim spoke with police on September 16 about the messages, which were all in breach of the AVO.
As they spoke with Hammond around 8.40pm that day, he admitted to setting up the accounts while high on methamphetamine.
"I don't remember those accounts but I might have done it when I was smoking ice," he said.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
Legal Aid solicitor Bree Masters reiterated to the court during sentencing on October 4, 2023 that her client was on drugs at the time and couldn't recall much of the offending.
"He accepts it was wrong," Ms Masters said.
Magistrate Fiona Toose said it was "quite clear" Hammond had no regard for court orders, and could not be offered the chance for an alternative to prison.
"Mr Hammond, if you have an order saying you can't do something, you can't do it," Ms Toose said.
"By the sheer number of these offences, you're looking at a custodial sentence.
"You have no willingness to comply with the court."
Hammond will be eligible for release on March 16, 2024.
