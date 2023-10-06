LOSING a loved one is the hardest thing someone will go through, but when that person felt suicide was the only option it makes the loss that much more gut-wrenching.
Bathurst locals Dave Carroll and Brook Hurditch know what it's like to lose someone they love to suicide, which is why they are both clocking up the kilometres to raise funds for the R U Ok? charity.
For the last eight years, Anytime Fitness Bathurst has participated in the Tread As One campaign, which raises money for R U Ok? with people pledging to run or walk a selected distance over the first week of October.
And for gym owner Brook Hurditch, it's a cause that's well-worth getting the running shoes out for.
"Everyone knows someone who's been affected by suicide I think, especially out here," she said.
"It's walk, run, crawl, whatever you like, you don't even have to be a member. It's open to everyone in the community because it's a community event."
One community member joining the cause is David Carroll, after losing his brother to suicide.
Mr Carroll said he has supported the Tread as One fundraising campaign for the past three years, jumping on the treadmill at Anytime Fitness to clock up as many kilometres as he can.
The reason behind his involvement is to keep alive the memory of his brother, John who died by suicide when he was just 21.
"My brother died back in 1992. It was a very hard thing at the time."
Mr Carroll said he is part of the fundraiser so other people, who may be going through tough times, can be supported.
"I do it to help with awareness. People don't talk about it enough, I don't think. I think that's the thing."
"I think people are too afraid to talk about it.
"I've always talked about John and about him. What he did, his life, right up to when he passed."
With John being Mr Carroll's only sibling, his death was especially devastating, but through the Tread as One campaign, Mr Carroll said it helps keep his memory alive.
Mr Carroll, who has already raised over $600, is hoping to raise $1000, and urged people to make a donation through the Anytime Fitness website.
His own fundraising campaign has been supported by family, friends and work colleagues.
"I just spread the word on Facebook and through family and friends. I put some flyers up at work and people have just donated in their own time.
"Because they understand what I've been through," he said.
The final day of the fundraiser is Saturday, October 7, and Anytime Fitness Bathurst will have the treadmill running for 12 hours non-stop.
Ms Hurditch said anyone is welcome to pop in and spend 15 minutes on the machine, or alternatively people can donate via the Tread as One website.
