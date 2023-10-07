Western Advocate
Woman, 31, charged after police pursuit in the Central West

Updated October 7 2023 - 3:44pm, first published 3:11pm
A WOMAN is set to face court after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through the Central West after they attempted to stop her for a random breath test.

