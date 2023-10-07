A WOMAN is set to face court after allegedly leading police on a pursuit through the Central West after they attempted to stop her for a random breath test.
Officers attached to Bathurst Highway Patrol were patrolling the Kelso area at about 11pm on Friday, October 6 when they spotted a ute on Illumba Way.
They attempted to stop the vehicle for the purpose of a random breath test and initiated a pursuit after the driver allegedly failed to stop.
The pursuit continued through to Norway, about 11 kilometres east of Oberon, where the vehicle came to a stop just after 12am on Saturday, October 7 at the end of Mount Norway Road.
Police then arrested a 31-year-old woman and conducted a search, seizing prescription medication.
She was conveyed to Bathurst Police Station, where she was charged with a string of offences, including:
The woman was refused bail to appear via audiovisual link at Dubbo Local Court on Saturday, October 7.
