IT'S been a big year for the Bathurst 1000, with 2023 marking the 60 year anniversary of the Great Race, and seeing the introduction of all new Gen3 cars to the track.
And it's been a big year for the National Motor Racing Museum (NMRM).
The museum, which is located within the Mount Panorama racing precinct has seen record numbers of sales, and attendance over Race Week.
"It has been absolutely incredible, the days have been all record breakers," said NMRM coordinator Brad Owen.
"Every day has been bigger than the equivalent day in Race Week, all the way back to 2012, which was the last time it was this busy.
"The money is very healthy, but up until Sunday evening, we had 5210 visitors through the door of the museum."
That figure is well over ten percent of the total annual visitation of 2022, which was a record breaking year for the museum.
And Mr Owen believes that this is all due to the significant milestone of the 2023 race.
"People that have been coming here since they were kids or as their family holiday for 20 years, the anniversary is always important because it is looking at the history of the race.
"And also I think the Gen3 cars. People want to see what they're like on the biggest track and in the biggest race."
This has meant that over Race Week, more than 5200 visitors have made their way through the building, to check out the merchandise, and the rare exhibition.
This spectacle has included a variety of vehicles, all with a special connection to Mount Panorama.
"We have our special exhibition of the 60 years of the race with 10 genuine Bathurst winning cars, and that has really drawn the people over," Mr Owen said.
"It's not very often that you get to see 10 actual race winners in one building at a time."
This attraction meant that all those who came through the doors were able to purchase tickets, and also peruse the gift shop for some special souvenirs.
Books, model cars, T-shirts and plenty of 60-year merchandise were among the more popular items over the week.
And though Mr Owen has been working at the museum for five years, he still can't get enough of all the action that the Bathurst 1000 brings, and the people it brings with it.
"So many people come to the museum and it just gets such a great life and a great vibe going on, but this year particularly," he said.
Mr Owen expressed his thanks to all those who visited the museum during the race period, and said he was looking forward to seeing some familiar faces next year.
