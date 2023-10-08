I believe our MP is making the wrong choice when it comes to this referendum

RE: Paul Toole to vote No in referendum on indigenous Voice to Parliament.
Paul Toole's position on the Voice referendum is incredibly convenient and self-serving.
Ipsos (January 23) and YouGov (March 23) polls show 80 per cent of Aboriginal Australians support a constitutionally enshrined Voice to Parliament.
There are no polls that show that a majority of the same would vote No.
Yet our State MP claims that he has consulted Elders and that they have told him that there are far better ways to make a difference 'on the ground' and that is why he is voting 'No'.
A constitutionally enshrined Voice (advisory body) ensures the ideas from Aboriginal people are presented to our nation's parliament for consideration, such as those same 'better ways' Mr Toole claims to have been told.
Paul Toole really wants us to believe that by doing nothing the situation for Aboriginal people (life expectancy, health and education outcomes, incarceration rates, etc) will improve!
I think Paul Toole just listens to what he wants to hear.
As a privileged white male with both money and power, Paul Toole is unlikely to be directly affected by the outcome of the October 14 Referendum, but the lives of 812,000 Aboriginal Australians (2021 ABS Census) will.
