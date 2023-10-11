THE Big Lunch at Café Viva has been deemed a great success, after around 70 people took advantage of the free meal in the first week of the initiative.
Offering a free lunch to the community every week was something Vivability wanted to initiate at Café Viva right from the start and, with great customer support throughout its first 12 months in business, it finally became possible.
On the menu for the first week was a pumpkin and chorizo frittata, salad and fresh bread rolls, and it all went down well among patrons.
Vivability chief executive officer Nick Packham said, at the peak of the lunch, there were about 40 people dining at the café simultaneously, and all up 70 or so people stopped by.
"It's been great. It's had a really nice vibe about it," he said.
"... It's fantastic in that it supports people's employment, so it's given us the ability to provide more hours of employment for people, and I think it will develop into a really nice community event, and that's the goal."
The first Big Lunch was held within days of the release of the findings of the disability royal commission.
It, among other things, revealed that people with disabilities were facing systemic barriers to obtaining and retaining open employment.
Mr Packham said that is a real problem in the sector, but the opposite of what is happening with Vivability-run social enterprises.
Café Viva, Viva Eats and the Bathurst Cleaning Company, all run by Vivability, prove it is possible to give people with disabilities meaningful, fair employment.
"We as an organisation are really committed to creating the employment opportunities for people with disabilities," Mr Packham said.
"One of the findings of the royal commission was around work for people with disabilities, and the recommendation is to end segregation in employment for people with disabilities.
"The reality is a lot of people are working still at well below legislated rates of pay and we hear in the media over the last few days there are still people working for $2.90 an hour, which is something that we're not supportive of.
"We want to provide real employment options for people so they can earn a living wage."
The Big Lunch will be held every Thursday from 12pm to 1.30pm at Café Viva, with the menu to change each week.
While the event is free to the community, it does come at a significant annual cost for Vivability.
A charity golf day will be held on November 3, 2023 to raise money for the program.
Anyone who would like to sign up for the four-person ambrose can send an email to tom.fox@vivability.org.au or call Vivability on 6301 9502.
