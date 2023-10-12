THE drought is finally over for O'Connell residents, with the iconic hotel finally opening to patrons on Friday, October 6.
The days that followed the opening were packed with people, and on Sunday, October 8, there were dozens of friendly faces crowding the hotel, and soaking up the sunshine in the outside areas.
It was an especially exciting day for those involved, as the O'Connell Hotel was closed for almost two years, after being sold, and subsequently purchased by the JB Hospitality Group in March this year.
The group then had to wait for what felt like forever, for the hotel's liquor license to be reinstated by Liquor and Gaming NSW.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.