Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

See pictures of patrons who packed out the O'Connell Hotel

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 13 2023 - 11:00am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE drought is finally over for O'Connell residents, with the iconic hotel finally opening to patrons on Friday, October 6.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.