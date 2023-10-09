THERE are two types of Bathurst locals when it comes to Race Week; those who loathe it, and those who love it.
Sam "Sambo" Dwyer is definitely the latter. And it could be argued that he is Bathurst's biggest race fan.
Now 33 years old, Mr Dwyer has been attending the Bathurst 1000 for 28 years.
He hasn't missed one event since first attending the Great Race with several family members when he was only five.
"I absolutely love it, it's the best week of the year, it's my Christmas," he said.
And he loves it so much so, that he arose at 2am to be the first one to arrive at the gates of Mount Panorama.
"I got here just after 3am, I waited at the gate. I was one of the first people there, and they don't open the gates until 6am, so I just sat there and waited until they opened the gate and let me in," he said.
"That's just what us die hard fans do, and it's all part of the build up to the race."
This year, the race has been even more exciting for Mr Dwyer, as he designed a few of the cars that participated in the Bathurst 1000, as part of his graphic design business, SD Graphics.
"I feel very blessed and very grateful. It's the stuff that I dreamt of as a kid, I've always been into drawing and designing, and now to be living my childhood dream, that's amazing," he said.
And Mr Dwyer has also been able to share his love of the Great Race with younger generations, as he designed a Bathurst 1000 inspired colouring-in for a local early learning centre.
After speaking with the director from Juniors Journey Early Education, Mr Dwyer created some cars to be coloured in, all adorned with pictures to appeal to preschool kids.
"I actually felt like a kid myself, designing them, so I'm very grateful that Naomi - the director at the centre - asked me to help out," he said.
"And to see the looks on the kids faces, it made my day.
"It was great that I could give back to the next generations and give them the opportunity to celebrate Race Week in their own special way with colouring the designs."
Even though the 2023 Race Week has been one of the best for Mr Dwyer, he said his favourite racing memory happened almost a decade ago.
"The best races for me were 2014, when Chaz Mostert didn't lead a lap all race and Jamie Whincup ran out of fuel coming out of Forest Elbow, and Chaz Mostert overtook him and won the race," he said.
Another big year was when the Dick Johnson Racing Team took out the title after 25 years, as Mr Dwyer said he is a big Dick Johnson racing supporter.
But overall, Mr Dwyer said the race is all about creating memories with family and friends.
