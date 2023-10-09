Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

More than 350 infringements for various offences during Operation Bathurst

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
October 9 2023 - 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A HIGH visibility police operation over the Bathurst 1000 resulted in five charges and more than 350 infringements being issued for speeding and other driving offences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.