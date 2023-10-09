A HIGH visibility police operation over the Bathurst 1000 resulted in five charges and more than 350 infringements being issued for speeding and other driving offences.
Operation Bathurst 2023 started on Thursday, October 5 and continued until Sunday, October 8, aiming to ensure the safety and security of competitors, officials and the thousands of spectators attending the race.
General duties police attached to Chifley Police District and across the Western Region were assisted by specialist officers from the Operations Support Group (OSG), Dog Unit, PolAir, Licensing Police, Bicycle Unit, Youth Command (PCYC), Public Order and Riot Squad (PORS), Police Transport Command and Traffic and Highway Patrol Command throughout the operation.
Operation Bathurst 2023 Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree, said on Monday that, from a policing perspective, the operation was an overwhelming success.
He thanked everyone who worked over the four-day period, from police to emergency services to the organisers of the event.
"The community of Bathurst and surrounds really pulled together to make it successful - not only for Supercars, but certainly for the police operation," he said.
"In terms of infringements and charges, there were in excess of 350 infringements for a number of offences, speeding and distraction offences."
Assistant Commissioner Greentree said there were five charges laid in addition to the tickets.
"They were predominantly traffic related; one high-range drink driving and also one low-range-drink driving charge," he said.
He said there were also a couple of licensing and suspension offences.
Despite this, he said drivers took the advice of police.
"Overall, from a policing perspective, we are really happy with the behaviour of the crowd, certainly within the precinct of the operation itself and also in the wider Bathurst community," he said.
"So I also want to thank everyone involved for making it a wonderful weekend, but more importantly a really safe weekend for those involved.
"It's always a risk when you put a large number of people in one place and we know that Bathurst's population increases 10-fold [in Race Week], so we are very happy with the behaviour of the crowd.
"It was wonderful weather, but the high visibility policing operation and working with our emergency services partners was a real success.
"From a policing perspective, I'm really, really happy. It's a testament to the community working together and making sure it was a safe event, which we had."
