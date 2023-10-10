Western Advocate
Geoff Martin Memorial Charity Fundraising Run 2023 set to head off

Updated October 11 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:30am
Bathurst Motorcycle Enthusiasts Club members Greg Smith, Greg Donald, Keith O'Brien, Stu Ellis, Rob Smith and Peter Williamson. Picture supplied
THE well-loved Defence Community Dogs program will again benefit from an annual local charity motorcycle run.

