THE well-loved Defence Community Dogs program will again benefit from an annual local charity motorcycle run.
Last year's Geoff Martin Memorial Charity Fundraising Run - which started at Mount Panorama and included a lunch at Mandurama - raised $2000 for the program that provides assistance dogs to serving and ex-serving Australian Defence Force members.
The dogs are trained by inmates at correctional centres, including Bathurst.
Bathurst Motorcycle Enthusiasts Club secretary Greg Donald says the Geoff Martin Memorial Charity Fundraising Run will be on again this Sunday, October 15.
He said riders will gather at the National Motor Racing Museum at Mount Panorama at 9am for sign-on and a bacon and egg roll breakfast before going on to a club-catered lunch at the Rydal Hotel.
"There will be a 200-kilometre run or a shorter 70-kilometre run for older machines," he said.
"The run offers an opportunity for riders to enjoy the company of other riders in a friendly atmosphere while also contributing to a local charity."
All proceeds for this year's Geoff Martin Memorial Charity Fundraising Run will go to assist the worthwhile work of Defence Community Dogs, he said.
"All riders are very welcome," Mr Donald said.
The Geoff Martin Memorial Run has, in the past, raised thousands for Bathurst Hospital ICU.
