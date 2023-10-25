THERE was a time in Connie Bennett's life where she thought she wouldn't be able to get to a vital medical appointments in Sydney.
Bathurst Community Transport was there to help and, a decade later, she is still relying on the important community service to help her get around.
"Especially for going to Sydney, because I've got medical problems. Going to Sydney is just great," she said.
She loves that it is a door-to-door service and that the drivers are happy to wait for her while she's at her appointment, then take her anywhere she needs to go in Sydney after that.
"It's marvellous, and they're such good drivers. They're lovely," she said.
She is just one example of many vulnerable people in the community who, without the service, would find themselves unable to get to vital medical appointments or run important errands.
Her story and others were shared with Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison, who visited Bathurst Community Transport at the end of September, 2023.
The minister is trying to get a better sense of the transport needs in regional communities, and was pleased to see firsthand how community transport is not only a way to get from A to B, but also crucial for clients to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle.
Bathurst Community Transport is one of 68 providers contracted by Transport for NSW to provide an essential service to 60,000 clients each year.
The NSW and Australian Governments provide funding to community transport operators to provide transport services for eligible seniors, pensioners and those with limited access to public transport.
Ms Aitchison said she hopes to meet with Bathurst Community Transport again.
"It's really exciting to be at the starting point of community transport in Australia, and just to see the innovation that's happening," she said.
"As I go around the state, I hear a lot of concerns that regional communities have, particularly small towns and villages, in terms of accessing public transport or other modes of transport.
"It is a great connector, it is the social determinant of health, education, opportunity and jobs, so to see what's happening here in Bathurst is just really exciting.
"I just actually can't wait to catch up with them again and delve into it a little bit more."
Bathurst Community Transport chief executive officer Kathryn Akre felt the minister had taken an interest in what the organisation does and was keen to learn more about it.
