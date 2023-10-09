MOVING to Bathurst to go to university in 2017, Georgia Ellison entered the workforce with minimal connections.
But now, thanks to the Kenny Spring Solicitors Bathurst Young Professionals (BYP) events, she has met like-minded people working in the region and has developed new skills through networking.
And she is looking forward to attending the next event on Thursday, October 12, at Reckless Brewing Co., where she hopes to make more contacts.
"I didn't grow up in Bathurst, so coming into Bathurst and joining the professional workforce I didn't know a lot of people," Ms Ellison said.
"And when you don't grow up here, you don't have those connections to begin with."
Ms Ellison has been working at Kenny Spring Solicitors for around 18 months, which is how she heard about the BYP events, and she encourages all local young people in the early stages of their careers to attend.
While the event is free, those wanting to attend need to register by 5pm Wednesday, October 11, for catering and name tag purposes.
And Ms Ellison said for those a little unsure, just jump in and give it a go, because everyone there is in the same boat.
"Bring a friend if you are a little bit nervous, that way at least you have someone to buddy up with," she said would be her advice.
"And don't be nervous to reach out and have a chat to someone. You might meet that person who helps your career."
Kenny Spring CEO Simone Corby said the BYP events have been running for around eight years now, and they're a great confidence boost to those starting out in their respective careers.
While the events are aimed at employees up to around 35 years of age, they're very flexible and anyone who feels they would like to make some new connections and network is encouraged to register and go along.
More information about the BYP event can be found on the group's Facebook page.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.