Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

The O'Connell Hotel has finally reopened for hundreds of patrons

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated October 12 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE was just one word that O'Connell Hotel manager Mel Clear could muster to describe the long-awaited opening of the pub on Friday, October 6 - "mental".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.