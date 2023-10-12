THERE was just one word that O'Connell Hotel manager Mel Clear could muster to describe the long-awaited opening of the pub on Friday, October 6 - "mental".
Hundreds of people headed to the pub to be a part of history, after it was reopened following almost two years of closure.
Over the course of the two years, the building underwent changes in ownership, and was purchased by Byram and Deborah Johnston from the JB Hospitality Group in March 2023.
The hotel also saw several renovations take place, and the owners had to wait months and months for the necessary reinstatement of the liquor licence from Liquor and Gaming NSW.
After what seemed like an eternity, the O'Connell could finally open it's doors to hordes of people.
"We opened at three o'clock on the Friday, and at half past two, people were lined up to get in, and there was a kilometre of traffic down the road apparently," Ms Clear said.
And in the days that followed, the craziness continued.
On Saturday, October 7, Ms Clear said that there were approximately 200 people in the pub for lunch time, followed by another 200 over the dinner hours.
The numbers were about the same on Sunday, with travellers making their way to the hotel after spending a big day at the Bathurst 1000.
Adding to the intensity of the evening, there were some technical difficulties on the opening night.
"We've got a few teething issues that you don't know you're going to have until you open," Ms Clear said.
"We had a power outage right in the middle of service, but everyone was really good about it because they were just happy that we were open."
This was the overall vibe of the weekend, with several hundreds of patrons just enjoying the fact that their local watering hole is now back up and running.
One local, who had been missing the O'Connell Hotel was John O'Shea, who was there on Sunday, October 8, to share in a beverage with a few of his mates.
Mr O'Shea said that he was very happy to be back at his local stomping ground.
"Very, very happy, it's great," he said.
And for O'Connell residents, the hotel is about more than just having a beer and a feed.
"There's a lot more to the pub than just being a pub, it's the meeting place, it's the local court house, it's the job finding place. If someone wants work, you can come here on a Friday night and get work," Mr O'Shea said.
"This is what everyone missed, just ducking over to the local pub, having a couple of beers and going home."
Mr O'Shea said he was looking forward to the future, and spending many-a-night making memories at the hotel.
