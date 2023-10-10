The range of creative activities funded this year through the Country Arts Support Program (CASP) has been outstanding: from a poetry performance in Yeoval to experimental music in Portland, a porcelain painting workshop in Condobolin, an album launch and an exhibition in Cowra, historic music brought back to life in Orange, Carillon tours in Bathurst, folk music concerts in Millthorpe, indigenous stories in a drone show in Grenfell, and a quirky audio storytelling project at Kandos Museum.