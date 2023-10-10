HAVE you got a great arts idea?
The range of creative activities funded this year through the Country Arts Support Program (CASP) has been outstanding: from a poetry performance in Yeoval to experimental music in Portland, a porcelain painting workshop in Condobolin, an album launch and an exhibition in Cowra, historic music brought back to life in Orange, Carillon tours in Bathurst, folk music concerts in Millthorpe, indigenous stories in a drone show in Grenfell, and a quirky audio storytelling project at Kandos Museum.
The 2024 round of CASP opens tomorrow (Thursday, October 12 at midday) and offers grants of up to $3000 to fund artists and arts workers to create or work on arts activities in the Central West region.
Funded activities could include (but are not limited to) arts or heritage based workshops, classes, performances, installations, exhibitions, tours, screen/film-making, writing or composition, development of new work, tours or talks, artist-in-residence programs, recordings or podcasts, experimental arts, and new arts activities attached to festivals or events - as long as they have some element of public outcome.
Applications will close at 5pm on Thursday, November 9. To find out more, join our free online info session on Wednesday, October 25 at noon or read the full guidelines on the Arts OutWest website.
CASP is devolved funding of the NSW Government managed locally across regional NSW by the 15 regional arts development organisations.
DO you run on volunteers?
At Arts OutWest, we know that recruiting and retaining volunteers is critically important for small arts and cultural organisations, but it can also be difficult for under-resourced groups without the capacity for a recruitment strategy.
We also know how much the volunteering sector has changed after COVID.
So we've invited the excellent Monica Davidson from Creative Plus Business to run a free workshop all about finding and keeping volunteers.
This HELPING HANDS workshop focuses on finding creative and realistic ways to recruit and retain volunteers while also working with the issues of limited capacity and resources, time and money.
Join us Tuesday, October 24 from 1-3pm in Forbes. It's open to anyone. Book here.
BATHURST Regional Art Gallery has opened a trio of new opportunities for artists.
Firstly, applications are open to have a small exhibition in the foyer space at the gallery in 2024.
This one is open to all artists with small-scale works (take a look at Laura Baker's Corrugated Town currently in the foyer boxes for an idea of size).
The space is ideal for ceramics, small sculpture, and three-dimensional pieces.
BRAG's Foyer Gallery is prominently located between the entrances of BRAG and Bathurst Library, a busy thoroughfare with an annual visitation of 150,000.
Foyer Gallery exhibitions run for six to eight weeks in conjunction with BRAG main gallery programs.
BRAG has also opened applications for art to be made for its Out There program - those projections in Keppel Street outside the gallery and also in the old TAFE building windows.
Applications for both close on November 30, 2023.
And don't forget their collab with Bathurst Grange Distillery to design art that will go onto a gin bottle.
That closes on November 10, 2023. Details on the BRAG website.
