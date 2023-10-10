A NEW agility and jumping trial will remove the need for people in the Central West to travel hours for their dogs to compete.
The Denison Dog Training Club (DDTC) will run its inaugural agility event on the weekend of October 14 and 15, 2023 at Eglinton's Cubis Park.
For years, another club held an agility dog trial in Bathurst, but when that club folded in 2022, it left people without a local competition.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Denison Agility Trial secretary Debbie Gowans said it motivated the DDTC to start their own annual event for seasoned competitors and new people looking to get their dogs involved in the sport.
"There's a lot of work that goes into running a trial, but I just really wanted to just have more dog agility out here for the agility community," she said.
"Most of the time, Parkes, Orange and Bathurst agility triallers, we have to travel three or five hours to any kind of trials, so it just makes it a bit more obtainable for new agility people to say, 'I could make that', and give it a go.
"If there's a trial there and we're promoting it as a community event, it means people can come down with their dogs on lead and have a look and watch."
Agility training can start at any age, as long as the dog is physically able to handle the work.
Dogs don't have to compete at an elite level either. It can just be a way for them to get out of the house, have fun and exercise.
Ms Gowan said agility training can help dogs to be more obedient and settled at home.
"Once we train them and they're all exhausted, then they're much better at home," she said.
"I know if I don't get to do as much with [my dogs], then they're all a bit extra stir-crazy in the yard because they're used to having that physical and mental stimulation outside of their home, so it definitely can make your dog much more settled at home."
The upcoming trial, despite being the first, is already off to a strong start with over 400 entries.
It's a great result, given it falls on the same weekend as an agility trial in Sydney.
"I'm really happy with those numbers, considering we're a regional trial. It's quite good numbers for a regional trial," Ms Gowans said.
There will be three classes, novice, excellent and masters, depending on a dog's skill level and prizes will be available for the top three dogs in each.
The action starts at 8am on Saturday, October 14, while things will start a little later at 9am the following day.
Members of the public are invited to watch and can bring their dogs along, provided they are on a lead.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.