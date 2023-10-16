WHEN Judy King was a student at the then-Diocesan Catholic Girls' High School, "the closest we came to having a selfie was the Polaroid instant camera".
And now?
"And now our grandchildren are swiping away at phones as toddlers."
School life of the early 1970s is on Mrs King's mind as she helps organise a 50-year reunion for the Dio fourth form class of 1973 - what she describes as an opportunity "to reflect on the past and renew connections with those who spent some of their most formative years together".
Other curiosities of that Dio era included the uniform policy - "very rigorously enforced, to the point of the length above the knee being checked with the rulers" - and the societal expectations for young women leaving school.
"Even in 1973, most girls were expected to go and do an office job," Mrs King said.
"It was not everybody, but there was an expectation from our parents' generation: nursing, teaching or secretarial.
"There wasn't a great deal of support if you wanted to do something out of the box."
Mrs King (nee Peel) went back to education 14 years after she left school and studied teaching at uni as a mature aged student, while her classmate and fellow reunion committee member Jenny Brooker (nee Renshaw) joined the Air Force and, in 1977, featured in the Western Advocate in a story about her being the first woman to drive heavy vehicles in that branch of the military post-war.
Mrs King said a committee for the Dio fourth form class of 1973 reunion was formed last year and plans were made to have the event on October 20-22.
She said the weekend will include a casual gathering on the Friday night at Bathurst RSL, a tour of the school (which is now MacKillop College) on the Saturday afternoon and the main event - dinner at Paddy's Hotel, Kelso on the Saturday evening with a possible farewell brunch on the Sunday.
"It will be good to catch up with everybody's stories because there's quite a few coming that are not in Bathurst," she said.
Mrs King said the reunion will also provide an opportunity to remember those classmates who have passed away and give them a special mention.
Those who would like to attend are asked to contact the committee via the Facebook page Dio Class of 1970-73 50th Anniversary or Judy King on 0405 223 001.
The reunion will come not long after two ex-Dio teachers, Patrick Abbott and Russell Johnson, returned to the now-MacKillop College to reminisce about their time at the school between 1972 and 1974.
The two men came from Canada to begin their teaching careers at Dio and worked as a science teacher and in the physical education department, respectively.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.