Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Diocesan Catholic Girls' High School, Bathurst 2023 reunion

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated October 16 2023 - 7:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Brooker (nee Renshaw) and Judy King (nee Peel) are helping organise a reunion for the Dio fourth form class of 1973.
Jenny Brooker (nee Renshaw) and Judy King (nee Peel) are helping organise a reunion for the Dio fourth form class of 1973.

WHEN Judy King was a student at the then-Diocesan Catholic Girls' High School, "the closest we came to having a selfie was the Polaroid instant camera".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.