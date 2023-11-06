Western Advocate
Eligible NSW residents to have access to voluntary assisted dying

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
Updated November 6 2023 - 6:27pm, first published 6:00pm
Eligible NSW residents will have access to voluntary assisted dying from November 28, 2023 under new state legislation. Debbie Andersen knows first-hand what it means to some people at the end of their lives. Pictures supplied.
NSW residents will soon be able to safely and legally end their lives on their own terms as the state prepares to implement voluntary assisted dying.

