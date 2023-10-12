Opportunity for big acres close to town

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday October 13: 170 Green Gully Road, Mount Rankin:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 170 Green Gully Road, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Located on the edge of Bathurst among the gorgeous peaks and valleys of the Mount Ranking region, this stunning property is ready for new owners to come and put their stamp on things.
Set on approximately 3350 acres of scenic bushland, now is the chance for you to discover the ultimate rural lifestyle, all nestled in a highly sought after location amidst tranquil beauty.
170 Green Gully Road offers a solid country home which has recently been updated to offer modern comfort, while preserving the home's character which awaits your personal touch.
There are three light-filled bedrooms and an updated bathroom to provide for the whole family. There is also a functional and updated kitchen with plenty of storage that joins onto the open plan dining and living area that boasts spectacular views. Whether it's sunrise or sunset, you'll be captivated by the beauty of nature.
Off the living area is a large deck which is the perfect place to sit back and relax or spend the afternoon entertaining friends and family. There is also the hidden bonus of a separate cabin or sleeping quarters.
Listing agent, George Doueihi, said the location was ideal given you can wake up to the breathtaking vistas of Mount Rankin every morning yet be just a short drive away from all the facilities you need. "It's a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet conveniently close to Bathurst and Eglinton.
"Just a 25 minute drive to the Bathurst CBD or a quick 15 minute drive to Eglinton, which is situated on the edge of Bathurst which enjoys a general store and café," he said. "It's the perfect little morning coffee stop to charge your day, catch up with friends or simply stroll along the Macquarie River Park Path."
With adventure and serenity waiting at your doorstep, 170 Green Gully Road is a haven for wildlife enthusiasts with an abundance of native animals, and allows you to explore to your heart's content with tracks that wind throughout and around the property.
The property takes full benefit of septic and town power, ensuring convenience without sacrificing the peaceful rural lifestyle, while it also boasts machinery, hay, and shearing sheds for all your farming needs, along with cleared areas and native bushland, numerous dams, plus seasonal creeks for water security.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.