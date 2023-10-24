A WOMAN has been told to fix her attitude after she dobbed herself into police for ignoring court orders.
Charlie Ruth Henry - who is also known as Charlie Hawkins - was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on October 4, 2023 after she pleaded guilty to contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Court documents state the 37-year-old Suttor Street, West Bathurst resident called police to her home about 1.30pm on August 13, 2023.
Henry told police once they arrived that she and the victim - who is a protected person in an AVO against her - had been in regular contact.
After making further enquiries, police found Henry had breached a condition of the AVO by being in contact with the victim.
Legal Aid solicitor Bree Masters told the court during sentencing that her client called police after an alleged incident, which caused Henry to fear for her safety.
The court heard Henry was also on a conditional release order at the time.
Magistrate Fiona Toose reminded Henry of the seriousness of an AVO, with her ignorance a show of "absolute utter disregard" for the court.
"I suggest you have an attitude adjustment," Ms Toose said.
Henry was fined $1000 and placed on a 12-month community correction order.
