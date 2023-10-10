IN WHAT is no doubt as a great sign for the season ahead, a number of records have fallen at Bathurst Athletics Club's first meeting of 2023-24.
Held at Morse Park on Monday, October 9 hundreds of young athletes enjoyed their first hit-out for the season.
For Ash Mullins and Will Curtin, it was an extremely successful hit-out.
Mullins broke the club's under 17s women's discuss record, while Curtin smashed the 800 metres 14 boys record.
Bathurst Athletics Club president Mike Curtin said it was a great result on the opening night of the season.
"It's looking great for the season ahead, when we're breaking records on the first night back," he said.
Curtin said he's expecting a big season ahead for the club.
"First nights back are always chaotic, as everybody learns the ropes but broadly, many were happy with the way things went," he said.
"We had 203 registered members already this year and registrations haven't closed yet, so that's certainly getting up to some of the largest numbers we've ever had and I think it's testament to the strong committee we've got.
"We were finalists for Regional Club of the Year and that's an endorsement from Little Athletics NSW about how strong we are.
"I think the community's really got behind that and enjoying their athletics at the moment."
The club will host its meetings at Morse Park, having moved away from the Bathurst Sportsground a number of years after it closed for a major renovation.
The club has indicated to Bathurst Regional Council that it doesn't intend to return to the Sportsground and will remain at Morse Park, as it continues its push to build a purpose-built athletics facility.
