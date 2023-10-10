THE COUNTDOWN is well and truly on for Bathurst's Year 12 students, with the HSC only hours away.
Denison College - Bathurst High Campus vice-captains Harvey Lew and Ava Meares have both set their ATAR goals high.
Looking to score in the 90s, the students have been studying hard in preparation for their exams, which will commence on Wednesday, October 11.
"I'm a little bit nervous," Harvey said.
"It's been six straight weeks of study so we're getting closer and closer to feeling somewhat confident."
The Bathurst High Year 12 students are the first cohort to benefit from the implementation of the school's HSC strategy, which involved staff being specifically dedicated to helping the students achieve the best ATARs possible.
This introduction to the school is something that Harvey is very thankful for, and believes will be a big help to all Bathurst High students sitting the 2023 HSC.
"I think we are one of the luckiest HSC groups that Bathurst High has had," he said.
"It's actually insane the amount of time and effort these people put in to our education and to get us to where we are today."
With Harvey aspiring to study medicine, and the best scenario being getting into the joint medical program run by Western Sydney University and Charles Sturt in Orange, he needs to score a high ATAR to begin this journey.
And while Harvey has received early acceptance into a few pathway courses as a backup plan, he would love to dive straight into his medical studies.
"If I could just get it, it would be a low 90s ATAR," he said.
"It would be straight into the joint medical program run by Western Sydney Uni and Charles Sturt in Orange and complete the five-year course, that's the goal."
Meanwhile, Harvey's co-vice-captain Ava Meares has already received entry into the course she plans to study - Journalism.
And while the degree has a significantly lower ATAR than what she hopes to achieve, her motivation to achieve a high score and finish her schooling on a high is strong.
"It does take a bit of the pressure off, but I think most of the pressure for me is what I put on myself because I've always hoped for an ATAR in the 90s," Ava said.
"It's been a pretty solid two weeks and hopefully it'll be enough to get me to where I want to go."
Ava said she wants to thank the Bathurst High teachers who have gone above and beyond to help the students as they embark on their final high school challenge.
