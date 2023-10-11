THOUSANDS of people have already cast their vote in the referendum that will decide whether or not a Voice to Parliament will be added into the constitution.
Early voting in the referendum commenced on October 3, 2023 in Bathurst, with the two polling centres combined attracting more than 1000 voters most days.
As of the end of polling on October 10, 2023, the number of people who had voted was 9957.
That makes up 31.7 per cent of the overall number of people to have utilised early voting in the division of Calare.
All up 31,364 votes had been issued as of the end of polling on October 10, 2023.
More people have been utilising early voting in elections held in recent years, and the trend is continuing with the Voice referendum.
Following the first week of early voting, more than 2.2 million people across Australia had already attended a polling centre.
This is well up on the same stage of the 2022 federal election, where two million people had voted in the first week.
However, the number of people who applied for a postal vote has decreased, with 1.9 million people wanting to use this method to vote in the referendum compared to 2.5 million doing so in the federal election.
The Voice has been a divisive topic across Australia, drawing staunch supporters and fierce objectors.
In Bathurst, some "yes" posters have been defaced, and at one polling location, a voter discovered "no" written across some of the cardboard booths.
The issue was rectified by polling staff after it was brought to their attention.
But, in general, behaviour has been quite good at the polling locations according to an AEC spokesperson.
"We haven't received any reports of poor behaviour or incidents at the Bathurst early voting centre to date," they said.
"There are about 550 venues open across the nation with millions of people having cast their vote already, and very few reports of poor behaviour.
"The vast majority of people appear to be engaging with the process, and each other, in good faith as always. We encourage people to act with civility and consider Australia's proud history of peaceful electoral events when they campaign or come to vote."
Early voting will continue until 6pm on Friday, October 13 at the Bathurst Girl Guides Hall and Westpoint Shopping Centre.
On the official day of the referendum, October 14, there will be 10 voting centres open from 8am to 6pm in the immediate Bathurst area.
