Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Pictures from the Bathurst Council Spectator Box at the Bathurst 1000

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
October 13 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE was plenty of on-track action at this year's Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama, Shane van Gisbergen taking out the top spot for the third time, alongside co-driver Richie Stanaway, who celebrated his first victory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.