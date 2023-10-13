THERE was plenty of on-track action at this year's Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama, Shane van Gisbergen taking out the top spot for the third time, alongside co-driver Richie Stanaway, who celebrated his first victory.
Unlike the 200,000 people who viewed the Great Race out in the elements, there were plenty of people who were able to watch the 1000 all from the comfort of an air-conditioned room.
There to catch all the action from the best seats in the house, were Bathurst council members.
On Sunday, October 8, the Bathurst Council Spectator Box was packed with local councillors and MPs, and important members of the local community.
The Bathurst 1000 continues to be an important event in the local calendar, drawing in thousands of people to the town each year.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the event, and snapped some photos of spectators in the council box.
