Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Angela Manton pleads guilty to high-range drink-driving, Bathurst

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
October 23 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN who fell asleep at the wheel after drowning her sorrows could have been jailed for her "deeply concerning" behaviour, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.