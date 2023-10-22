A WOMAN who fell asleep at the wheel after drowning her sorrows could have been jailed for her "deeply concerning" behaviour, a court has heard.
Angela Manton, 50, of Beaconsfield Road, Wisemans Creek pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 4, 2023 to high-range drink-driving.
At the time of her arrest she recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.289.
Court documents state Bathurst highway patrol went to O'Connell Road in Brewongle about 9pm on September 8, 2023 where a blue Subaru sedan had been stopped in the middle of a lane.
Police went and woke Manton, who was asleep at the wheel with the engine running and headlights on.
Manton had bloodshot eyes, could not speak, had difficulty moving and could not comprehend anything, according to police.
A bottle of wine sat next to Manton on the passenger seat as she nodded to police to indicate she had been driving.
Manton fell out of her vehicle as she was being arrested for a positive roadside alcohol reading.
She was then taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, Manton gave a second positive alcohol reading of 0.289.
The following day about 3pm, police went to Manton's home.
The court heard she told officers she had driven to Dan Murphy's in Bathurst about 5pm where she bought a bottle of sherry to use for dinner.
Manton said she then drove around Bathurst for several hours as she drank the bottle while she searched for friends.
She then drove home.
Manton said she "must've" tried to drive back in town at some point and fell asleep behind the wheel.
Magistrate Fiona Toose said Manton would have been jailed for her "deeply concerning" behaviour had she not taken steps towards alcohol rehabilitation.
"You could barely stand up. You must part company with alcohol permanently," Ms Toose said.
Manton's solicitor Shane Cunningham said his client was "upset and angry" at the time, and used alcohol as a stress-related "crutch".
Mr Cunningham then said Manton had done three sessions with the Smart Recovery program and completed the Traffic Offenders' Program.
"You need to find ways to deal with stress outside of using alcohol as a crutch. Be a role model," Ms Toose said.
Manton was placed on a community correction order for two years, fined $2500 and disqualified from driving for six months.
Once the disqualification period is over, she must have an alcohol interlock device installed in her vehicle for 24 months.
