Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Andrew McLeod pleads guilty in Bathurst Court to drug driving charges

By Court Reporter
Updated October 25 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN addict who was busted behind the wheel three times with a combination of drugs has been told "it's not worth it".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.