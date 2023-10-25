AN addict who was busted behind the wheel three times with a combination of drugs has been told "it's not worth it".
Andrew Roekeore McLeod, 40, of Vale Road, South Bathurst pleaded guilty by audio visual link (AVL) from prison to Bathurst Local Court on October 4, 2023 to three counts of driving with drugs in his system.
Court documents state McLeod was spotted by police leaving a "known drug location" in South Bathurst about 9.30pm on May 20, 2023.
He was pulled over in a white Toyota Corolla on Lloyds Road where he gave a roadside drug test to methamphetamine and cannabis.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
While in police custody, McLeod gave a second positive drug test for both drugs, which was later confirmed by forensics.
McLeod was caught driving with methamphetamine and cannabis in his blood again two more times on June 10 and June 17.
"I use drugs everyday," he told police.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed mentioned the matter in open court for his client, who appeared by AVL from Cessnock jail.
Magistrate Fiona Toose told McLeod - who was serving time for other driving matters - not to drive while disqualified upon his release because "it's simply not worth it".
McLeod was convicted of all charges and disqualified from driving for 12 months.
