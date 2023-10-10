RE: Can't Support 'Divisive' Poll: Toole (Western Advocate, October 9, p7).
I mean no disrespect to Paul Toole in writing this letter, however I cannot let his view of the 2023 referendum being "divisive" go unchallenged.
In 1967, a referendum was held while the LNP was in government and Harold Holt was prime minister.
Question two related to Aboriginal people "counted in reckoning the Population".
The Labor opposition wholeheartedly supported this referendum, with the result being 90.77 per cent of the population voted yes.
That is what bipartisanship achieves.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
The referendum debate has become divisive because, unlike the bipartisan support offered by Labor in 1967, the Liberal and National parties have chosen not to support the change to Australia's constitution that would enable this continent's First Nations people to have a Voice to Parliament by way of an advisory body.
Many people believe this is a political decision made in order to harm the federal Labor government.
If that is correct it is extremely unfortunate because, while the divisive debate continues, First Nations people sit at its epicentre.
