Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Bipartisanship would have ensured this referendum didn't become divisive | Letter

By Margaret Jones
Updated October 10 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.

RE: Can't Support 'Divisive' Poll: Toole (Western Advocate, October 9, p7).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.