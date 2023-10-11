BATHURST faces the possibility of an exodus of its leading athletes to a neighbouring city, if a purpose-built facility is not built.
Bathurst Athletics Club temporarily calls Morse Park home, having moved from the Bathurst Sportsground, after it was closed for renovation back in 2021.
But with a new state-of-the-art athletics facility to open at the Orange Sports Precinct in the coming years, club president Mike Curtin believes a number of athletes will jump ship to enjoy the perks of the new track.
"Orange's got a world class standard track being put in up there, which was one of the promises made two state elections ago," he said.
"My concern is that our top class athletes here in Bathurst, they'll be mad not to go to Orange and join their club, given the fact that they'll have a world class facility and we don't even have a home in Bathurst.
"Bathurst is a sporting city and yet track and field, which underpins all sports, does not have a permanent home here in our city."
In February this year, Charles Sturt University and Bathurst Regional Council both chipped in $50,000 to commission a feasibility study for an athletics facility on the Bathurst campus.
ACM contacted CSU, who confirmed consultants have been engaged for a feasibility study into the athletics track.
"The results of the feasibility study will be incorporated into the Bathurst campus master planning, which we are planning to commence next year," a spokesperson said.
The club's committee has indicated to Bathurst Regional Council that it will not return to the Sportsground when it re-opens, as the venue does not have the required specifications to host athletics.
"We believe the Sportsground is a backward step for us, simply because the field facilities are below par and the track is actually not the correct size for athletics, nor the correct shape," he said.
"We feel in order to take athletics forward, we need to be using the 400 metre standard track layout, which is provided at Morse Park.
"We of course await the council and CSU's feasibility study."
The athletics club started publicly pushing for a purpose-built athletics facility last year, when it launched an online petition that attracted well over 600 signatures at the time.
