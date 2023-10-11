Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Athletics Club pushing for purpose built facility to keep top talent in town

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated October 11 2023 - 1:44pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST faces the possibility of an exodus of its leading athletes to a neighbouring city, if a purpose-built facility is not built.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.