COUNCIL'S finances need fixing - we all know that's true on a micro and macro scale.
Council must "pinch pennies". That was a regular comment made during the special rate variation debate, and I completely agree. We need to get our house in order and get the basics right.
All good businesses know what this means, and I've successfully run my own company in Australian agriculture for over 25 years mixed with retail and investment experience.
But what can a mayor do to save ratepayers' cash?
First, I rejected the mayoral vehicle and returned it for staff operational business only.
This alone saves ratepayers around $25,000 per year because I'll be using my own vehicle at 100 per cent my own expense (including running and maintenance costs).
My wife Kate and I agreed we could manage council versus family needs without the mayoral vehicle, but given we do live out of town, a 'family meeting' was resolved that with one good car and one crappy car we can make it work no problem.
Second, I will pay my own incidental expenses as mayor, which typically saves a position like mayor around $10,000 per year for a regionally based job that requires extensive travel.
Third, I've requested a zero-cost Councillor And Senior Staff Christmas Party this year.
It is healthy to have an end-of-year get together, but it doesn't need to cost ratepayers a thing.
Believe it or not, the role of mayor is not intended to be full-time, and the allowance of $55,000 clearly reflects that.
But there's no doubt the job is a full-time commitment if you're going to do it properly.
To give Bathurst the most value from me personally, I have resigned from other work commitments to focus 110 per cent on Bathurst, including stepping down from the Australian Milling Museum and Australian Museums and Galleries Association (NSW Committee).
Over the last six weeks, council has taken on-board many community suggestions to sort out our finances, and I've also asked each councillor for any suggestions they have to cut costs, big or small.
Increasing returns on existing assets, making smart investments, and leveraging good financial opportunities, as well as finding increased efficiencies and plain old "penny-pinching" measures that hopefully don't affect service levels are all in the mix and will be presented publicly in due course.
For me, the role of mayor is all about invoking the JFK principle by asking what can I do for Bathurst Regional Council, not the other way round.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.