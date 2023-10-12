Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

I had a former American president in mind as I chose to reject the mayoral vehicle | Mayor's say

By Mayor Jess Jennings
October 12 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Jess Jennings and wife Kate.
Mayor Jess Jennings and wife Kate.

COUNCIL'S finances need fixing - we all know that's true on a micro and macro scale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.