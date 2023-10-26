A FORENSIC exam proved damning for a 28-year-old man, who was found to have been driven around in a stolen car.
Matthew Smith, 28, of Andover Crescent, Hebersham pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on October 4, 2023 to getting into a car without the consent of the owner.
Documents tendered to the court state the victim had left her blue Holden Astra in her driveway about 3pm on February 12, forgetting she had left the keys on her veranda.
After a trip to the shops, the victim returned home an hour later to find her vehicle gone.
The court heard the victim reported the vehicle as stolen to police.
The following day, the vehicle was found on Kurama Street in Whalan.
It was then towed to a vehicle holding facility, where police forensically examined it on February 17.
Smith's fingerprints were found on the driver's release handle and rear passenger door frame.
He was arrested at Bathurst Police Station on August 9.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed entered the plea on behalf of his client, who appeared by audio visual link from Bathurst prison.
Magistrate Fiona Toose convicted Smith with no further penalty.
