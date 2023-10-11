IT'S looking increasingly likely that Bathurst will never have another regular passenger service after losing two airlines in the space of little more than a year.
The Bathurst-Sydney route was lost in July, 2023 after FlyPelican decided to withdraw, the news coming nine months after it commenced the service.
Anyone looking to travel between the two destinations have since had to use road, rail or travel via Orange Regional Airport, unless they were willing to charter a private flight.
And it looks like that's not about to change anytime soon, with deputy mayor Ben Fry confirming that discussions are now more around other ways to facilitate travel to Sydney from Bathurst.
He said there are corporate people who want to travel by air, but, in general, the demand wasn't there to support a daily regular public transport (RPT) service.
"It was obvious that there was not enough patronage to make that service sustainable for FlyPelican, even with support from council," he said.
"Council could no longer offer support in any form, given the situation we're in, and we decided to cease support and they subsequently pulled their service.
"Councillors have been discussing recently about the future of a service at Bathurst and whether a RPT can be sustainable.
"I'd love for there to be a service provider come into Bathurst and really work hard to invest, but we are aware that we're getting closer and closer to Sydney in terms of travel time and Orange is getting a strong reputation for some decent, reliable services."
That's why other options need to be explored, Cr Fry said, including ways council can partner with Orange to help Bathurst people access flights.
Transfers is one of the ways this could be achieved.
"I think there could be a bit of a business case to look at transfers of some sort, whether it's public or on-demand options to Orange airport, at a minimum," Cr Fry said.
"I think councillors will have to have a discussion more broadly between us to come up with a solution for the city.
"We want to remain to be a connected and vibrant city and offer all modes of transport, but without a company that's willing to make a sustainable route viable, we might have to look at other options."
Although other options are being explored, Cr Fry hasn't completely ruled out another expressions of interest (EOI) process to try to find another carrier to run a daily RPT service.
"It doesn't hurt to try. We can always go out for another EOI and we might get an airline that's willing to invest in Bathurst," he said.
"Another alternative would be getting an airline that might want to service other capital cities that are further away, which might have a better business case."
He also said Bathurst Airport should continue to be upgraded, even if another daily RPT service doesn't eventuate.
In recent years, Bathurst council had a multi-year, mulitmillion-dollar upgrade included in its budget.
"Bathurst is one of the busiest airports in NSW. The only part of it that's not busy is the RPT, those commercial, bulk-load airliners that come in," Cr Fry said.
"In terms of recreational and private, as well as commercial activities like learn-to-fly and the RFS, and other subsidiary aeronautical industries, we are actually very, very heavy-use as an airport, so absolutely the longevity of the airport is important.
"We have to keep it maintained, keep it in good condition, for our existing offering for those other clients."
