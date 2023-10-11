Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Other options being considered for air travel from Bathurst to Sydney

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
October 12 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S looking increasingly likely that Bathurst will never have another regular passenger service after losing two airlines in the space of little more than a year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.